Upon installing the application, MeisterTask will appear in the sidebar in the ticket view. After going through the authentication flow, you will be able to link tickets to existing tasks, based on the token that you can get in MeisterTask (in the task dialog), or create new tasks in any of you projects. Linking an existing task to a ticket: click on 'Link Existing Task' and the input field will appear. Go to MeisterTask and open the task you want to link to the ticket. Open the '...' menu and select 'Copy Token'. Back in Freshdesk, paste the token in the input field and click on 'Add'. Creating a new task: click on the 'Create Task' button. This will open the task creation dialog. When opening it for the first time, it will fetch all the information regarding your MeisterTask projects. Select a project, a section and an assignee for the new task. The name and notes are pre-filled with the information from the ticket. Click on 'Create Task' to complete the process.